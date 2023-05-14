Virat Kohli was back to his passionate self as his celebrations following Sanju Samson's dismissal went viral during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Chasing 172, Rajasthan Royals were off to a disappointing start as the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck by Mohammed Siraj as Kohli completed an easy catch. Buttler followed suit as Wayne Parnell took his wicket for another duck and later in the over, Sanju Samson was also dismissed for just four. Anuj Rawat completed the catch following a miscue and Virat Kohli was visibly pumped at the impressive start by RCB.

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell struck half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a challenging 171 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

Opting to bat, du Plessis (55 off 44 balls) and Maxwell (54 off 33 balls) continued their form on a slower pitch but the Royals produced a disciplined bowling effort to stop RCB to a competitive total.

Anuj Rawat hit 29 not out off just 11 balls down the order to take the RCB total past the 170 mark as they added 51 runs in the last five overs.

Australian left-arm spinner Adam Zampa (4-0-25-2) and pacer KM Asif (4-0-42-2) were the most successful Royals bowlers while Sandeep Sharma got one wicket.

(With PTI inputs)