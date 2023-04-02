Royal Challengers Bangalore will start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians on Sunday and Virat Kohli has been sweating it out in the practice nets ahead of the much-anticipated encounter. In a video posted on the official IPL Twitter handle, Kohli could be seen slamming the balls for huge sixes at the practice session and it left RCB skipper Faf du Plessis completely stunned. Faf was given an interview during Kohli's net session but the Proteas cricketer was distracted by the stroke play and he even broke into laughter due to the massive shots.

Ahead of the IPL season, former Indian cricket team players Aakash Chopra, Anil Kumble and Zaheer Khan, got together in an episode of 'Insiders Preview - Virat Kohli' on Jio Cinema to discuss the achievements and expectations from the highest run-getter in IPL history, Kohli.

Kohli had solidified his name as one of the greatest batters in the history of the tournament during his incredible 2016 season, which Aakash Chopra believes led the batting icon to redefine what batting in T20 cricket is. Kohli scored 973 runs in that edition, the highest ever in a single edition, in the tournament's illustrious history.

"If you looked at Virat Kohli the batter before that, you knew he could get you runs but nobody looked at him as a quintessential rockstar T20 batter. He was more of a collector, grafter, maybe he would hit boundaries, but very rarely would you see him take the aerial route and hit five sixes in ten balls. He was not that kind of a player. Virat Kohli redefined the batting in T20 cricket in that particular season. He proved that you can play T20 cricket with proper technique, even with that, not one or two, but he scored four centuries. That season was just phenomenal, he was a man possessed," said Chopra.