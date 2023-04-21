Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a moral boosting win in IPL 2023 on Thursday, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 24 runs at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. With this win, RCB climbed into the top half of the points table and occupy the fifth spot. Chasing a target of 175, PBKS were bowled out for 150 in 18.2 overs, with Mohammed Siraj taking four wickets. Virat Kohli, who was RCB's stand-in captain for the match, registered his 48th half-century, made an absolute mess of a catch during PBKS' 175-run chase.

The incident happened on the last ball of the 17th over when Harshal Patel bowled a juicy full toss to Jitesh Sharma, who miscued and skied the ball.

Kohli, who was deployed at long-on, went for the catch but realised that Suyash Prabhudesai was charging in from deep midwicket.

So, he immediately put his hands in the air, signalling Prabhudesai that he had it under control.

While Kohli ended up dropping the catch, which wasn't an easy one, it seemed that the RCB stand-in got distracted by Prabhudesai's presence, who was not far away from him when he was about to grab the ball.

However, Siraj's 4/21 helped RCB bundle out Punjab Kings for 150 in 18.2 overs to register a morale-boosting win.

Siraj bagged a four-wicket haul and Wanindu Hasaranga claimed two while Harshal Patel and Wayne Parnell scalped one wicket each. For PBKS Prabhsimran Singh scored the highest with 46 off 30 while Jitesh Sharma scored 41 in 27 deliveries.

RCB will now take Rajasthan Royals in their next match on Sunday.