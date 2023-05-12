Shimron Hetmyer stunned the crowd at Eden Gardens as he pulled off an absolute blinder to dismiss Jason Roy during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Roy looked in excellent touch and he connected perfectly with a delivery from Trent Boult which flew towards the fine-leg boundary. It looked like a guaranteed six but Hetmyer covered an impressive amount of ground and was able to complete the catch without touching the boundary line. The catch earned him a lot of praise from both experts and fans alike.

As for the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his sensational run in the IPL by smashing the fastest fifty in tournament history after Yuzvendra Chahal became the all-time leading wicket-taker as Rajasthan Royals cruised to a nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders to resurrect their playoff hopes on Thursday.

Chahal became IPL's leading wicket-taker before completing a brilliant 4/25 as RR restricted KKR to a below-par 149/8 at the Eden Gardens on a day KKR batters struggled to time the ball, 21-year-old Jaiswal showed the way by bringing up fastest fifty in the history of IPL in just 13 balls, bettering the previous record held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins (14 balls each).

With the modest chase, Jaiswal remained two runs shy of a century (98 from 47 balls), a knock studded with 12 fours and five sixes as RR cantered to victory 13.1 overs.

(With PT inputs)