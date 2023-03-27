Sandeep Sharma was signed by Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Prasidh Krishna ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Krishna is currently going through rehabilitation after undergoing surgery for a back problem. "Rajasthan Royals would like to confirm that their 26-year-old pacer Prasidh Krishna will miss the 2023 season of the IPL owing to a stress fracture surgery, and the rehabilitation process that will follow,” the official statement read. "Prasidh has suffered a lumbar stress fracture and has been advised surgery which will mean he needs more time to recover and get back to competitive cricket. We are doing everything possible to support and aid Prasidh's recovery process.”

Sandeep Sharma is a veteran in the IPL with more than 100 wickets under his belt in 10 seasons and he represented Punjab Kings in 2022. He has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The pacer will provide a new direction to the RR bowling line-up that already has Navdeep Saini and Trent Boult.

In other news, Punjab Kings have decided to recruit Australian all-rounder Matthew Short as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow was ruled out of IPL 2023 after failing to recover from an injury and that gave the chance to Short who will be playing his maiden season in the competition.

The Aussie cricketer was the Player of the Tournament in the recent edition of the Big Bash League as he took 11 wickets and scored 458 runs as an opener for his side Adelaide Strikers.