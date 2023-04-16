If Mumbai Indians captains Rohit Sharma takes the field against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, he could become only the fourth batter to score 6,000 or more runs in the IPL. The 35-year-old is only 34 runs away from achieving the milestone, having amassed 5,966 runs in 230 matches. He is the fourth-highest run-getter in the history of IPL. Only David Warner (6109), Shikhar Dhawan (6477) and Kohli (6838) have breached the 6,000 mark in the cash-rich league.

Rohit Sharma made a match-winning 65 against Delhi Capitals but the challenge for the MI captain will be to attain consistency, especially when the other senior, Suryakumar Yadav, is going through a lean patch.

However, despite winning the previous game, the most successful IPL team, Mumbai Indians, will be under added pressure at the Wankhede Stadium, for they have not been able to harness their potential so far in IPL 2023.

With two wins and as many defeats, KKR have had their share of highs and lows and are placed fourth on the points table with a good net run rate (0.711) as compared to Mumbai Indians who are ninth with two points and an NRR of -0.879.

MI will bank on their young guns Tim David, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan to fire, given that KKR have shown incredible fight right till the end to pull off a stunning win against Gujarat Titans, and fight till the last ball against SRH.

Rinku Singh will be the biggest threat with the bat for MI since the left-hander has smacked an unbeaten 48 and 58 in his last two outings batting at No 7.

(With PTI Inputs)