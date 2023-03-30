'Workload management' is an important contributor to players' performances. With the gruelling 2-month-long Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season set to start on March 31, many are worried about the Indian players' workload, especially keeping the World Test Championship final against Australia in mind. Rohit Sharma, who is the captain of both the Indian team and Mumbai Indians, was asked about taking 'rest' from IPL during the course of the season. His didn't just dodge the bullet himself but put head coach Mark Boucher in the spotlight.

In an interaction for Mumbai Indians ahead of the start of the new season, Rohit was asked about sitting out from a few matches.

He said: "I think Mark will give you an answer to that."

Boucher, who is the new MI head coach, said: "Do you want to rest? He is the captain," said, before adding "Hopefully, he (Rohit) gets into some good form and hopefully, he doesn't want to rest. We will adapt to whatever the situation is. If I can get the best out of him as a captain and as a player, if it means giving him some rest for that, then I'll do that. No problem."

Rohit had touched upon the subject of rest earlier as well. Before the Indian players joined their respective franchises after the bilateral series against Australia.

"I told them to look after their bodies," he said.

"Lot of talk is given to workloads and all that kinds of stuff. T20 cricket, if you look at our schedule, there's a nice gap between games to sort of rest and recover and we can look after every player. I don't see workloads being a major issue for us throughout the IPL," Rohit explained.