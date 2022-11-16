The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have announced their retention and released lists of players for the 16th edition of the tournament on Tuesday. The announcement gave many shockers as several big players were not retained by the franchises. IPL giants Chennai Super Kings parted their ways with West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, after being associated with him for 11 years. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad also ended their association with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. The release of such big names by the franchises has increased their purse strength, ahead of the mini-auction of IPL 2023.

Here is a list of the most expensive players released by the franchises:

Kane Williamson:Williamson was one of the biggest assets for Sunrisers Hyderabad. After having a mediocre run in the previous edition of the tournament with only 216 runs in 13 matches, the franchise has finally parted ways with its skipper. Williamson's release has added Rs 14 crore to SRH's purse, ahead of the mini-auction.

Mayank Agarwal:Agarwal's departure from the Punjab Kings camp, came as a big shock to every fan. The batter, who led the Punjab-based franchise in the previous season, had delivered a poor performance with the bat. Before the announcement of the retention list on Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan has replaced Agarwal as the skipper. PBKS have added Rs 14 crore to their purse after releasing the Bengaluru batter.

Nicholas Pooran: The West Indies skipper also failed to leave a strong mark in IPL 2022. Bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10.75 crore, Pooran could only manage to score 316 runs in 14 matches.

Jason Holder: Another big name that came as a big shock was of West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. He was bought by the IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore. Holder had scalped 14 wickets in 12 matches and scored 58 runs.

Romario Shepherd: SRH further strengthened their purse by releasing West Indies star Romario Shepherd. Bought for Rs 7.75 crore, the pacer played only three matches in IPL 2022 and scalped three wickets.