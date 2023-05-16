Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the match on Monday. While Gujarat's win ended Sunrisers Hyderabad's mathematical hopes of sealing a top 4 spot, the race is still on between 7 teams for the remaining 3 spots. Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, who face each other on Tuesday, are both in the fray, occupying 3rd and 4th spot in the points table at present.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Playoffs Scenario:

With 7 wins in 12 matches, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians have their fate in their own hands. With two matches to go in the league stage of the campaign, MI would sail through if they win both of their remaining games. In fact, such a result could also see them bag the second spot in the points table.

Even a solitary win for MI from the last two games is likely to be enough, although their negative Net Run Rate of -0.117 could a little concerning in such a scenario.

If MI go on to lose both of their next matches, their poor NRR is likely to pull them out of the playoffs race.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Playoffs Scenario:

With two games to go in their league campaign, Lucknow Super Giants would go through to the next round if they win both. Losing one and winning one would see them end this stage of the tournament with 15 points. In such a scenario, a total of 5 teams can mathematically surpass them. The chances, hence, would be fairly slim if LSG only win one of their next two matches.

In case of two defeats, LSG would only have 13 points to their name. Such a scenario would see them get eliminated from the playoffs race.