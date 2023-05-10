In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals haven't looked like the team that emerged as one of the strongest sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Though the form of David Warner's men have improved over the last few games, 4 of their last 5 games, they still have a huge task ahead of themselves if they are to finish among the top four sides at the end of the league stage and qualify for the playoffs this campaign.

With just 4 wins in 10 games, David Warner's men are placed bottom of the 10-team points table. As far as the qualification to next round is concerned, the Delhi Capitals need to win all four of their remaining games in the league stage of the campaign.

Such a situation would see them aggregate 8 wins in total and 16 points in the kitty. But that might not be enough. The Capitals also need some of the other results from the campaign to fall in their favour.

The remaining matches are against high-scoring teams --Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings -- and hence, the challenge is going to be extremely tricky. Delhi don't just need to come out victorious but also ensure that they win by big margins in order to better their Net Run Rate which is presently -0.529.

Remaining Matches for Delhi Capitals:

May 10: vs Chennai Super Kings

May 13: vs Punjab Kings

May 17: vs Punjab Kings

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi would hope to have teams in the bottom half of the points table lose most of their matches so that Warner's side has less competition. The likes of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are looking strong to finish the season in the 4 playoffs spots. The remaining two spots still have quite an open race.

