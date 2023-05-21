The game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans is extremely important with respect to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as the result will decide which teams reach the playoffs of the competition. While Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have already booked their spot in the top-4, the final slot is still up for grabs. RCB are still in the running and Mumbai Indians took a huge step forward by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad. The rain in Bengaluru has delayed the toss in RCB's game and that has severely altered the qualification scenarios for both the teams.

As a result of MI's win, Rajasthan Royals were eliminated from the race.

If the match is abandoned in Bengaluru, RCB will reach 15 points and MI will qualify for the playoffs.

However, if the match happens, RCB will have to win their game in order to pip MI in the points table and although both sides will have 16 points, Virat Kohli and Co will go forward due to a superior net run rate.

RCB squad:Faf Du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Wayne Parnell, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Vyshak Vijaykumar

GT squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Dasun Shanaka.