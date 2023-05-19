Royal Challengers Bangalore took a huge step towards Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoff qualification with a comfortable victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. Virat Kohli scored his sixth IPL century while skipper Faf du Plessis continued to dominate with his bat as RCB boosted their net run rate with an eight-wicket win. Thanks to the victory, RCB moved up to the fourth spot with 14 points thanks to a better net run rate in comparison to the fifth-placed Mumbai Indians who also have 14 points. While MI's NRR is -0.128, RCB have a massive advantage on them with +0.180.

RCB's victory was bad news for Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings who can both reach only 14 points but their net run rates are significantly worse than RCB. As a result, it will take a near miracle for either of the sides to qualify. However, MI and Rajasthan Royals are still in the hunt.

RR face PBKS in their first game and a big win will be extremely necessary with their fortunes depending on other results. A loss for RCB or MI in their last games will mean that the team can only reach 14 points and it will be a difficult task for them to reach the top 4. RR have a decent net run rate currently.

Gujarat Titans are the only side who have qualified till now while Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are both on 15 points. A win in their final games will take them to the playoffs with CSK facing Delhi Capitals. However, a loss will open the door for RCB or MI to finish in the Top 2.