The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is reaching its business end and all the ten competing teams have the chance to make the play-offs. While defending champions Gujarat Titans have been phenomenal and are currently leading the points table, teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have recovered from their shaky starts to the season and continue to have an outside chance to reach the next level in the competition. Here's a look at the potential qualification scenarios for all the 10 teams in IPL 2023 -

Gujarat Titans

The defending champions are in a brilliant position with 16 points from 11 matches. Right now, the Hardik Pandya-led side are almost guaranteed to reach the playoffs but defeats in all of their remaining games can put them in fourth with net run rate coming into play. However, one win in the last three games and GT will guarantee their spot in the final four of the competition.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK strengthened their position even more with the win over DC and now MS Dhoni and Co need just one win to guarantee their place in the playoffs. With 15 points from 12 matches, it has been a great turnaround by the side and they will look to seal their spot with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians

It has been a familiar story for Mumbai Indians as the five-time champions have made a sensational comeback after a bad start to the season. Following their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, MI can reach the playoffs with two wins that will take them to 16 points, it will also improve their NRR (-0.255). Wins in all the three remaining games can even take MI to the top 2 in the competition depending on other teams' results.

Lucknow Super Giants

With MI winning their game against RCB, the equation has become quite clear for LSG. With 11 points from 11 matches, they are currently fourth (NRR +0.294) and they will have to win all of their three remaining matches to qualify. One loss will dent their chances but if the other teams' results and net run rate go their way, the side has a slim chance of reaching the next round of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals

RR's next three games are against KKR, RCB and PBKS – a perfect scenario for the side. With three wins, they will take a huge step towards qualification and in the process, eliminate some of their main rivals. However, the fourth spot may come down to net run rate for Sanju Samson and Co. RR currently have 10 points in 11 games (NRR +0.388).

Kolkata Knight Riders

It has been a topsy-turvy season for KKR and with 10 points (NRR -0.079) from 11 matches, they will have to win all of their matches from here on. The best-case scenario will see them reach 16 points but it will come down to net run rate – a place where KKR have done decent in the competition.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

They too need three wins in three games. They have 10 points (NRR -0.345) from 11 points. They are yet another team which has no option but to win all of their remaining games. The wins will take them to 16 points and it will come down to net run rate. However, their away form has been quite good this season and their last three games are all away from home.

Punjab Kings

Another side which has the same scenario as KKR – Three wins in three matches and they will be in the race for the playoffs. Currently, they have 10 points from 11 matches. However, the net run rate (-0.441) can be a problem considering other sides are superior at the moment but two home games can prove to be vital to their cause.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

With 8 points (NRR -0.472) from 10 games, SRH have played a game less than most teams and they will have to win all of their four remaining matches to reach the 16-point mark. They do not have a good net run rate and with tough opponents in the next few games, it is a tough road ahead of the side.

Delhi Capitals

The David Warner-led side lies last in the points table and they will have to win all of their remaining games and rely heavily on other results to qualify. The loss against CSK was a big blow to their hopes as they can now reach just 14 points and it will take something special for them to reach the top four.