Chennai Super Kings will be looking to guarantee their spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs while Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to keep themselves in the hunt as the two sides face each other on Sunday. In their previous encounter, CSK defeated KKR comprehensively and considering their current forms, the MS Dhoni-led side will once again be the favourites. CSK beat DC in their last game while KKR were completely outplayed by Rajasthan Royals thanks to a brilliant knock from Yashasvi Jaiswal. While CSK is second with 15 points, KKR are currently in eighth position.

For KKR, the situation is quite clear. Win all their games and win them comprehensively in order to improve the net run rate. The best they can hope for right now is to reach 14 points and depend on other results to help them. However, it seems very unlikely that Nitish Rana and Co will qualify.

Remaining matches for Kolkata Knight Riders:

May 14: vs Chennai Super Kings

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants

CSK are much better placed in the points table with 15 from 12 games and they will need one win to book their spot in the final four. The Dhoni-led side had a very challenges on the way but a good return to form was enough to strengthen their position. Two losses in the final two matches will make life quite difficult for them but they can still qualify depending on the other outcomes.

Remaining matches for Chennai Super Kings:

May 14: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 20: vs Delhi Capitals