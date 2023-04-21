The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule and venues for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and final on Friday. The three playoff matches -- Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 -- will be held on May 23, May 24 and May 26 respectively. The final will be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be held in Chennai. The Qualifier 2 will be held in Ahmedabad. ​

In a release, the BCCI wrote: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and final. The playoffs and final will be played from 23rd May to 28th May 2023 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held on 23rd May at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on 24th May.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 26th and 28th May respectively."

Last year's final was also held in Ahmedabad, with newcomers Gujarat Titans taking on Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash. It was the Hardik Pandya-led side that had emerged triumphant in that match, winning the contest in the first attempt.

For the last few seasons, the IPL was being held either outside India or in selected venues. With Chennai being selected as one of the venues for the knockouts, there would be huge excitement among fans of the Super Kings who have emerged as one of the most in-form teams this season.

Sponsored by Vuukle

MS Dhoni, who might not continue to feature in the IPL as a player, would be determined to go all the way in the contest and give CSK fans something to roar about before he hangs his boots.