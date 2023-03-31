The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kickstart from Friday with a mouth-watering clash between holders Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Celebrities will enthrall fans from across the globe with their performances during the IPL opening ceremony. The 2023 IPL opening ceremony will showcase the likes of Rashmika Mandhana and Tamannaah Bhatia. Singer and composer Arijit Singh will also mesmerise the crowd ahead of the opening game between GT and CSK. The opening ceremony on Friday will be the first of its kind since 2018.

When will the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony be held?

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held on Friday, March 31.

Where will the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony be held?

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony start?

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will start at 6 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)