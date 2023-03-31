IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has kickstart with a grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Arijit Singh is mesmerising the crowd ahead of the opening game between GT and CSK. Celebrities will enthrall fans from across the globe with their performances during the IPL opening ceremony. While actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia will also perform in the IPL 2023 opening ceremony. The opening ceremony on Friday will be the first of its kind since 2018.

