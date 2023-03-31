IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: Arijit Singh Entertains Audience At IPL Opening Ceremony
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has kickstarted with a grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Arijit Singh is mesmerising the crowd
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has kickstart with a grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Arijit Singh is mesmerising the crowd ahead of the opening game between GT and CSK. Celebrities will enthrall fans from across the globe with their performances during the IPL opening ceremony. While actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia will also perform in the IPL 2023 opening ceremony. The opening ceremony on Friday will be the first of its kind since 2018.
Here are the Live Updates of the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
- 18:22 (IST)IPL Opening Ceremony Live: Hardik gives the stamp of approval!GT Hardik Pandya is enjoying the show on the sidelines. He will look to put on a show himself for the fans later today.
Melodious!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023
How about that for a performance to kick off the proceedings @arijitsingh begins the #TATAIPL 2023 Opening Ceremony in some style pic.twitter.com/1ro3KWMUSW
- 18:14 (IST)IPL Opening Ceremony Live: 'Channa Mereya' time!The moment we all had been waiting for. Arijit Singh nails his 'Channa Mereya' game to perfection. This song never gets old.
- 18:12 (IST)IPL Opening Ceremony Live: Arijit is on fire!The crowd inside the Narendra Modi Stadium is already bouncing. What a way to kick things off. Also, not to forget we have a game coming up ahead.
- 18:06 (IST)IPL Opening Ceremony Live: Arijit Singh is here!Arijit Singh kicks off the proceedings with 'Ae Vatan' from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi'. He is singing while playing the piano. He has already set the stage on fire.
Arijit Singh on show in IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/a8pNm2JIo4— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2023
- 18:03 (IST)IPL Opening Ceremony Live: We are underway!The opening ceremony is underway with a fiery speech from Mandira Bedi.
- 17:53 (IST)IPL Opening Ceremony Live: Drone show to follow ahead of the opener!Do not miss the Drone show. Close to 1500 drones will be used to create unique designs, including the IPl trophy, in the sky.Here is a sneak peak of it:
The Drone show in Narendra Modi Stadium.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2023
Welcome to IPL day. pic.twitter.com/2E5yrWZX4e
- 17:49 (IST)IPL Opening Ceremony Live: Forecast says no rain!It was raining yesterday during the home team's practice session. Thankfully, there is no rain so far today.
Who are you when it rains, #TitansFAM? #AavaDe | #TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/X8AXZvaKV0— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 30, 2023
- 17:32 (IST)IPL Opening Ceremony Live: All set for the grand opening!
Lights— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023
Camera
Action @tamannaahspeaks & @iamRashmika are geared up for an exhilarating opening ceremony of #TATAIPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium pic.twitter.com/wAiTBUqjG0
- 17:24 (IST)IPL Opening Ceremony Live: The stage is all set!
The stage is set for India's favorite festival. The @IPL opening ceremony only a few hours away! #TATAIPL @BCCI pic.twitter.com/mFOGaXsNTa— Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 31, 2023
- 17:21 (IST)IPL Opening Ceremony Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony. Bollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia are all set to entertain fans with their dance moves. Musician and composer Arijit Singh will also mesmerise the crowd ahead of the opening game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.