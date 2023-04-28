Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha lauded Arjun Tendulkar for his performances for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and he had a special request for his critics. In a recent interaction, Ojha said that Arjun should not be judged as the son of a legendary cricketer like Sachin Tendulkar but as a youngster making his debut in the competition. Arjun impressed several experts and critics with his bowling and he has already taken two wickets for his franchise.

“I was talking to Zaheer Khan the other day, he told me that Arjun is someone you have to drag out of the nets, that's the dedication he has. We have to judge him as an individual, not as a legend's son. He has to improve, obviously,” Ojha said during an interaction on Jio Cinema.

“As T20 cricket continues to evolve, you need to have as many skills as possible to sustain in these kinds of leagues, and further go and play a higher level of cricket,” he added.

Arjun conceded just nine runs in his two overs against Gujarat Titans and his ability to hit yorkers on a consistent basis has caught the eye of experts who hailed him for his courage in the final overs.

“I feel, as a young boy who is just playing his second game, he's shown what hard work and dedication can help you achieve. Bowling those overs isn't easy, especially when you're playing in your second game. Whatever were the things he was trying to do, they were happening for him.”

Sponsored by Vuukle

“He was trying to get the ball to swing into the batter, he was able to do that. He was trying to bowl the yorkers, and he was able to do that too. He's got the temperament, the skill, and he wants to work hard,” he added.