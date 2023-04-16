Nitish Rana and Hrithik Shokeen got involved in a bitter on-field spat after the former's dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Sunday. Rana has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in the ongoing tournament but he ended up miscuing a shot off Shokeen's bowling. The ball went up quite a bit and substitute fielder Ramandeep Singh made no mistake in completing the catch. Shokeen decided to give a small send-off to the KKR skipper and that resulted in a war of words between the two cricketers. Both could be seen shouting at each other as teammates and match officials tried to keep them separate.

Mumbai Indians stand-in Skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field first.

In the absence of MI captain Rohit Sharma, who decided to sit out the match with a stomach bug, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side on to the field. While Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for MI. KKR made no changes to their playing eleven.

Mumbai Indians would have been boosted with their win in their last fixture against Delhi Capitals. In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into this match after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 23 runs.

Suryakumar said at the toss, "Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes onto the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is same."

Kolkata Knight Riders Skipper Nitish Rana said after the coin did not flip in his favour, "We were going to bat first anyways. The mood in the dressing room is good, need to improve our bowling. We believe we can chase 200-210. The ball might turn in the second innings I think. One player can't win you a tournament, it's a team sport. It's good for us, that everyone is scoring runs. We'll target to score around 180 on this wicket, we are playing with the same team."

(With ANI inputs)