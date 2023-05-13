Suryakumar Yadav was the star performer for Mumbai Indians as they took a massive step towards reaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs with a victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday. The top India batter scored an unbeaten 103 off just 49 deliveries and in the aftermath of his century on the final ball of the MI innings, all the GT cricketers rushed in to congratulate him. Everyone shook hands with him while India teammate Hardik Pandya put his arm around his neck and had a conversation. MI skipper Rohit Sharma was on his feet as he applauded from the dressing room.

Invited to bat, MI posted 218 for 5 on the back of world number one T20 batter Suryakumar's 103 not out off just 49 balls and then restricted GT to 191 for 8 to notch up their seventh win this season.

This was MI's fourth consecutive 200-plus score on their home ground.

While Suryakumar played a blinder of an innings which was studded with 11 fours and six sixes, Rohit Sharma (29), Ishan Kishan (31) and Vishnu Vinod (30) chipped in for the home side.

Chasing 219, GT were in danger of being bowled out for a low total, but a brutal unbeaten 79 off just 32 balls from Rashid -- which had three fours and 10 sixes -- reduced the margin of the defeat drastically.

For Mumbai, Akash Madhwal (4-0-31-3), Kumar Kartikeya (3-0-37-2) and veteran Piyush Chawla (4-0-36-2) produced a superb show with the ball.

But the indomitable Rashid was simply unstoppable. He followed his superb bowling effort of 4/30 during the MI innings with a stunning show with the bat as he added 88 runs from just 40 balls for the unconquered ninth wicket with Alzarri Joseph (7 not out), but his effort was just not enough.

GT's fourth loss in 12 matches was their first in away games this season.

With eight wins and 16 points, they remained at the top of the table.

MI's seventh win in 12 matches thus took them back to third spot with 14 points and a net run rate of -0.117.

(With PTI inputs)