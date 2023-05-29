Rain played spoilsport in Ahmedabad on Sunday as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was shifted to Monday. After nearly four hours of persistent rain, the match was called off on the scheduled day and was shifted to the reserve day by the oraganisers. The fans who bought the ticket for the summit clash on Sunday will be allowed to enter the stadium on Monday if they have a physical ticket. In case of damage ticket, or even a digital ticket, fans will now be allowed to enter the stadium.

The ground was a sorry soggy sight when officials called off play for the day and a message on the giant screen, for the fans, read "please keep your physical tickets safe!".

On a day when rain spoiled the party, fans also complained about a leaking roof at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Several pictues and videos of the same were shared on social media.

"People who are asking for closed roof stadiums have a look at the pillars and roofs of the biggest stadium and the richest cricket board leaking," a video was captioned on Twitter.

People who are asking for closed roof stadiums have a look at the pillars and roofs of the biggest stadium and the richest cricket board leaking. pic.twitter.com/idKjMeYWYd — Manya (@CSKian716) May 28, 2023

The viral video has led to a lot of criticism on social media. Here's how Twitter reacted:

Poor experience. In stadium and outing stadium too!!

Allotted parking were under mud n became swimming pool. Underdeveloped area beside stadium. — Guru (@Gurupatel147) May 28, 2023

What an amazing experience I had today and this stadium wants to host the Wc final — Rabin SK (@RABINSK) May 28, 2023

What a shame — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) May 28, 2023

Awful fan experience. Plain awful. — Unnati Purushotham (@UPurushotham) May 29, 2023

Rain began 35 minutes before the toss and went on for over two hours and 40 minutes before it stopped and raised hopes for the game to begin at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

But a second downpour washed out the day, leaving thousands of fans, who had taken shelter in the covered areas of the 132,000-seater stadium, disappointed.

Advertisement

The action will begin on Monday with an IPL final heading for a reserve day for the first time in its 16-year-long history.

Though the weather forecast looks pretty clear on Monday, further hindrances to the match can result in various scenarios.

While the main focus will be to have a full 40-over main, rain delay can result in a late start to proceedings or the match being decided via Super Over.

(With AFP Inputs)