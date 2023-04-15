Dinesh Karthik has not enjoyed a good run of form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the veteran cricketer added a rather unwanted record to his name during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Saturday. Karthik was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav for a golden duck and it was the 15th dot for him in the competition. Karthik is currently tied with Mandeep Singh as the batter with the most number of ducks in IPL history. Both Rohit Sharma and Sunil Narine are second in the unwanted list with 14 ducks to their names.

Karthik has been a part of IPL since the inaugural season back in 2008 and he has played for six franchises till now. He joined RCB from Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2022 season.

Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed three wickets on debut to complement Virat Kohli's imperious fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways with a dominant 23-run victory.

Kohli (50 off 34 balls) slammed his third fifty in four innings -- with the help of six boundaries and a six -- before left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4-1-23-2) led Delhi Capitals' charge in the middle overs to restrict RCB to 174/6 after David Warner opted to bowl.

The bottom-placed Delhi side, who came into the match after four losses on the trot, then made a mockery of the 175-run chase as they were restricted to 151/9 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Delhi lost four wickets in the powerplay, including that of skipper Warner (19 off 13 balls), and they were 2 runs for 3 wickets at one stage.

Yet to open their account after five matches, time is running out for the Ricky Ponting-coached side. They now have the difficult task of winning eight out of their remaining nine matches to secure a play-off berth.

RCB, on the other hand, got their campaign back on track after back-to-back losses as they have four points from as many matches.

Vyshak, who was handed his debut in place of Karn Sharma, got his maiden wicket in the form of Warner with a slower delivery, en route to his memorable haul of 3/20.

(With PTI inputs)