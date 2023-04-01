Rishabh Pant may not be taking part in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 but Delhi Capitals found a way to keep him in spirit with the side during their match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Saturday. Pant was ruled out of the competition due to injuries suffered in a road accident back in December 2022. However, DC management have repeatedly said that they want to keep the former skipper close to the proceedings and they decided to put his jersey on top of the dugout. Pant has already said that he will try to come for the home matches of the franchise.

What a picture - Rishabh Pant's jersey in Delhi Capitals' dugout.



Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants.

Jersey of Rishabh Pant in Delhi dugout!!

Delhi Capitals are still eyeing their maiden IPL title. This season Delhi Capitals are being captained by Australian opener and 2016 IPL winning captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner in the absence of wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant.

Excellent gesture from Delhi Capitals to have Rishabh Pant's jersey at the dugout ❤️



DC finished fifth in the previous season and their best performance has been runners-up finish in the 2020 season where they lost in the final to five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Lucknow Super Giants debuted in IPL in the previous season where they finished third. KL Rahul will lead the LSG for the second straight season. The Lucknow side will be without left-arm medium pacer Mohsin Khan as he is ruled out due to a left shoulder injury.

"Going to have a bowl. For us, it's about trying to assess conditions early and knowing what to chase. It can be quite confusing, maybe stressful at times (impact player). I'm excited to be back. We send our best out to Rishabh, "said Delhi Capitals captain David Warner after winning the toss.

(With PTI inputs)