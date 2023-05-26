The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final is just round the corner and the organisers have announced a star-studded line up for the summit clash to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the final after defeated Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 but the defending champions GT will have another shot at making the final as they face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. According to IPL's Twitter posts, well-known rapper King and DJ Nucleya will be star attractions at the IPL 2023 final. They will also be joined by singers Divine and Jonita Gandhi.

Only two teams in Indian Premier League (IPL) history have won the title two times in a row. While one of those teams -- Chennai Super Kings-- has already reached the summit clash, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans' hunt to reach the summit clash now heads to Ahmedabad, where they will face Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians on Friday. The top team from the league stage didn't exactly play like it against Chennai Super Kings, and it now appears like they aren't fully certain of their best XI. Getting that wrong during the playoffs is generally costly.

Titans have proven bowling performances, including the season's top two wicket-takers. However, the Titans' batting, at least for the time being, lacks the clarity that their bowling does.

They must determine whether Dasun Shanaka's offer is sufficient. Also, do more to ensure that Vijay Shankar bats when he has the biggest influence. Most importantly, they must find a way for Hardik Pandya, the batter, to make the best use of his abilities.

Titans' incredible run of form this season hit a little speed breaker in Chennai, but they return home with the hope of turning things around. So far in the tournament, they have faced Mumbai Indians twice, home and away, with the honours being shared.

