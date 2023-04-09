Veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ajinkya Rahan took fans' breath away with his whirlwind knock against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Saturday. Scoring a 19-ball half-century, Rahane reached the 50-run mark in the fastest time this season yet. However, Rahane wasn't originally in the franchise's plans to feature in the match. He only got to know about his place in the team ahead of the toss as Moeen Ali was unwell.

Rahane was pivotal to Chennai's success against 5-time champions Mumbai. Chasing a target of 158 runs, the veteran batter got the team off to a flier after opening batter Devon Conway departed early. Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched an 82-run stand for the second wicket before the former was dismissed by Piyush Chawla for a 27-ball 61.

"Really enjoyed it, I got to know before the toss. Moeen was unwell. And Flem (Stephen Fleming) told me I was playing," Rahane revealed after the match.

"Had a good domestic season. I just try to maintain my shape. Focus on timing. It is all about you have to feel that you are playing a match," he added.

Rahane also credited skipper Dhoni and head coach Fleming for their support, while also revealing the message from 'Thala' upon joining the Super Kings.

"IPL is a long tournament and you never know when you get an opportunity. I always enjoy playing at Wankhede. I have never played a Test here. I would want to play a Test here. Important thing about Mahi bhai and Fleming is they give freedom to everyone. Mahi bhai told me to prepare well," the veteran Indian batter said.

With the victory, the Super Kings have 2 wins in 3 matches that see them occupy 4th spot in the points table.