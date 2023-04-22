From talking about the difficulty of handling Dwayne Bravo to expressing his disappointment about not getting the best catch of the match award, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni dropped one bombshell after another during the post-match presentation ceremony, following his side's seven-run win over SunRisers Hyederabad on Friday. However, Dhoni's post-match briefing soon turned emotional after the 41-year-old hinted towards his possible retirement. On being asked about the CSK fans at the Chepauk, Dhoni said that he is "enjoying the last phase of my career".

"All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. Crowd has given us a lot of love and affection," said Dhoni after the match.

Dhoni's post-match remarks, however, sparked a meltdown on Twitter. Fans got a bit emotional after the 41-year-old hinted that his time in CSK is in its 'last phase'

Speaking of the match, Dhoni's side gave the home fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium plenty to rejoice on Friday night by defeating SRH, with opener Devon Conway scoring his third half-century of this IPL season and Ravindra Jadeja claiming three crucial wickets.

Chasing 135, CSK scored the winning runs with eight balls to spare with Conway scoring an unbeaten 57-ball 77 and sharing an 87-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) for the opening wicket.

