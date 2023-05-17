Shubman Gill is reaching new heights on the field every single day. After his maiden IPL century for Gujarat Titans on Monday, the young opener became the only cricketer in history to score a century in Tests, ODIs, T20I and in the premier T20 competition. In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shubman played a blistering knock of 101 off 58 balls in Ahmedabad. Shubman started the year by scoring a double hundred in ODIs. Against New Zealand, he scored 208 off 149 balls in Hyderabad.

Then, Shubman scored his maiden T20I century in Ahmedabad against New Zealand. He scored 126* off 99 balls with a strike rate of 200. The Gujarat Titans batter also scored a century in the Test format at the same ground against Australia this year. He had scored 128 runs in that match.

In the ongoing IPL, he has smashed 576 with an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 146.19. He has bagged four centuries and one hundred in 13 matches.

Clearly, he is in the form of his life. And batting legend Sunil Gavaskar and his former India teammate Krishnamachari Srikkanth, both of whom were part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, were in awe of the youngster.

"Dream innings. At this age you bat like that, sky is the limit," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Srikkanth, who was an opener himself, was also part of the discussion panel. He said: "I just can imagine Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar playing these shots. When Shubman Gill was playing the effortless straight drives. The timing was right. When the ball was coming, all Shubman Gill was doing was (gestures a straight drive). I remember Sunny doing that back in the days. Then Tendulkar (gestures another straight drive). The straight drive that he plays on the rise off the fast bowlers, just like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar. He has got that same straight drive, back lift."

With ANI inputs