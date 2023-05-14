A great cricketer during his playing days, Virender Sehwag has turned into a pundit who doesn't know how to mince words. Not for the first time this season, Sehwag launched a scathing attack at Punjab Kings all-rounder Sam Curran, who is the most-expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. After PBKs' Prabhsimran Singh guided the team to a win over Delhi Capitals with his maiden ton in the competition, Sehwag lauded the batter but somehow brought Sam Curran into the conversation.

Prabhsimran was sole positive for Punjab in the match against Delhi, scoring 103 off 65 balls while Curran was the second-highest run-getter with a knock of 20 off 24 balls. Reviewing what happened on the field, Sehwag was quick to fire shots at Curran while hailing Prabhsimran

"Punjab Kings have benefitted from the chances that they've given to Prabhsimran. Now, he has to be consistent. And I think the PBKS will benefit a lot from such a player. When he came for the first time, he was bought for a lot of money (INR 4.8 crore). This time around, he fetched quite less (INR 60 lakh). But he proved his talent today.

"He showed that he can hit those centuries. Again, he was bought for INR 60 lakh, and if a player fetching that much scores hundreds and wins you a couple of games, there can be nothing better than that. You bought Sam Curran for Rs 18.5 crores, what has he done?" Sehwag said in a chat on Cricbuzz.

The victory over Delhi kept Punjab alive in the playoffs race. However, the job is far from being over. Placed 6th in the points table, Shikhar Dhawan's men have 6 wins in 6 matches, giving them a points tally of 12. However, they still need to win the remaining two matches in the league stage of the campaign to be in control of their playoffs' fate.