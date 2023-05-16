Gujarat Titans put in another brilliant all-round show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs to book a spot in playoffs on Monday. While Shubman Gill shone with the bat, scoring a century, Mohammed Shami produced stunning figures of 4/20 which also enabled him to become the Purple Cap (given to top wicket-taker) holder. When Shami was asked about the dietary secret behind his performance by former India head coach Ravi Shastri, the veteran pacer gave a cheeky response that left everyone in splits.

Shastri asked Shami about the kind of food he eats, considering how the veteran pacer is becoming an even stronger performer, even during peak summer days.

Ravi Shastri:Tell me what food do you eat? You are becoming even stronger. It's been one and a half months, the temperature is rising but you are running even at faster speeds.

Mohammed Shami:"Gujarat mein hun, mera khaana nahi milega na. Lekin Gujarati food enjoy kar raha hun (I am in Gujarat. I won't get my food here. But, I am enjoying Gujarati food nonetheless.)"

Shami had a cheeky smile on his face as he answered the question from Shastri, who also started to laugh upon hearing what the Gujarat Titans seamer had to say.

Advertisement

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Shami also touched upon a few other topics. The senior speedster lauded his teammate Mohit Sharma who also picked up 4 wickets in the match.

"I was focusing on my strengths and trying to keep it tight. I always try to bowl in good areas. Just like the game against Delhi, the ball was moving off the deck. It's very good to have a pacer like Mohit Sharma in the middle overs who uses the variations smartly," Shami said.

With a spot in the playoffs now sealed, the Titans might decide to rest a few key players in the next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore who are in a must-win situation at this stage in the tournament.