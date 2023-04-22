Virat Kohli's aggressive demeanour can be quite intimidating to his rivals. While on the field, Kohli's intensity often comes out in the exuberant celebrations that he indulges in. In fact, he has often been termed as being over-aggressive on the field while he used to lead the Indian cricket team or the Royal Challengers Bangalore. So, was Kohli always like this? The answer is a big 'no'. In a recent show on Star Sports, Kohli revealed how he never used to get into physical fight in his childhood days.

"Physical toh chance hi nahi. Koi mujhe maar ke nikal jaayega, main toh mar jaunga, usko nahi pata kya hua (No chance of a physical spat. Someone will thrash me, I'll die and he won't even know what happened with me). So, I never used to get into a fight," Kohli said.

Virat bro , bhai ladta hai cause he knows umpire beech mein ajayega . #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/7xM6MhpatZ — Aani (@wigglyywhoops) April 21, 2023

When prodded about the verbal aggression that he shows, the former India captain said that he has always shunned physical fight. "Muh se kuch bhi bulwalo but main physical ladai nahi karta (Verbally, I can say anything but I don't get physical on the field)," Kohli added in a prompt response."

He also gave a funny reason for showing verbal aggression on the field. "Yar voh bhi main ground pe karta hun, mujhe pata hai vahaan pe ladai nahi ho sakti na, vahaan pe umpire beech mein aa jaayenge na (The stuff I say, that too I do just on the field because I know that there won't be any fight and that the umpire will eventually intervene)," Kohli added.