Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj hosted Virat Kohli and company at his new house in Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Hyderabad. In a viral video on social media shared by a Twitter user, Kohli and Faf du Plessis could be seen entering Siraj's house alongside other members of the team. RCB also shared pictures of the visit and captioned it: "Hyderabadi Biryani time! The boys took a pitstop at Miyan's beautiful new house last night!"

The boys took a pitstop at Miyan's beautiful new house last night! #PlayBold #RCB pic.twitter.com/kEjtB1pQid — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 16, 2023

RCB currently have 12 points after playing as many matches in IPL 2023. They need to win both their remaining matches to avoid any hiccup in their entry to the playoffs.

The du Plessis-led side will be high on confidence when it meets SRH on Thursday night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. RCB registered a massive 112-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in its previous game.

RR dished out one of the most inexplicable batting performances of the IPL as they were dismissed for just 59.

Chasing 172 for a win, the Royals suffered a stunning batting collapse to be bundled out in just 10.3 over for the third lowest total in IPL history. It was RR's second lowest total as they just about managed to go past their earlier lowest of 58 against the same opponents in 2009 by one run.

