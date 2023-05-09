Royal Challengers Bangalore star Mohammed Siraj was quite animated during his team's IPL 2023 game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. He got into an altercation with Delhi Capitals' wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt during the team's chase. Salt hit Siraj for three boundaries on the trot, with two of them going all the distance. In retaliation, Siraj bowled a short-pitched delivery to Salt, who threw his bat at it, only for the umpire to call it a wide.

Siraj wasn't happy with the decision as he approached Salt and gave the England star a mouthful. DC captain David Warner intervened, but Siraj also gave him the same treatment. The pacer was also seen making some gestures, asking Salt to keep quiet.

During the course of the match, Indian women's team star pacer Shikha Pandey tweeted: "Swearing won't help anyone win any games! #JustSaying"

Pandey, who was part of India's squad at the 2023 T20 World Cup and also played in the inaugural Women's Premier League for Delhi Capitals, did not name any cricketer. But some social media users perceived the statement as an attack on Siraj.

Woke up to Siraj fans and Shikha Pandey fans arguing on Twitter with Siraj fans saying Shikha Pandey should win a IPL before saying anything about Siraj

RCB fans first abused Phil Salt on his Instagram post and now doing the same with Indian women's cricketer Shikha Pandey



Virat Kohli doesn't deserve these fans!



What's this Shikha Pandey and Siraj trolling man? Both the sides are looking ugly in this stupid rally of abuses.



Now Pandey in a separate tweet has said that she is in awe of Siraj and then sternly responded to all the trolls.

"I've always been in awe of Mohammed Siraj's bowling. What he has achieved in his career thus far is incredible, inspiring & incomparable. So folks trying really hard to make it appear as if I implied something else please take your conversations elsewhere," she wrote.

Also, if you think hurling abuse on my TL or some one else's helps you get your point across pls continue to do so. I can speak for myself, it does NOT.



