Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma's lean patch with the bat has been one of the talking points of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. During the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, Rohit failed to contribute with the bat once again. He was dismissed on 7 (8) by Wanindu Hasaranga in the fifth over of MI's 200-run chase. However, he got out after a rather controversial decision from the third umpire, following a DRS call from RCB.

Hasaranga's delivery struck Rohit on his left pad, and the RCB spinner made a loud lbw appeal, which was turned down by the on-field umpire.

However, RCB quickly challenged the decision, and the ball tracking showed three reds. While the on-field umpire had to change his initial call, former India batter Mohammad Kaif was baffled by the DRS call following Rohit's dismissal.

"Hello DRS, yeh thoda jyada nahi ho gaya? How can this be lbw?," Kaif tweeted.

Hello DRS, yeh thoda jyada nahi ho gaya? How can this be lbw? pic.twitter.com/bAgFNevUXL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 9, 2023

Following his dismissal against RCB, Rohit set an unwanted batting record to his name.

Rohit's knock was his fifth successive single-digit score in IPL 2023, registering this unwanted batting record for the first time in his IPL career. In his previous four innings before this, he had scores of 2,3,0 and 0.

His previous worst performance was in IPL 2017, when he was dismissed for 3,2,4 and 0 in his side's first four matches of the season.

This IPL season is shaping up to be his worst as a batter. In 11 matches, he has scored only 191 runs at an average of 17.36 and a strike rate of 124.84. He has registered one half-century in the tournament so far, with the best score of 65.

MI won the game by seven wickets.

(With ANI Inputs)