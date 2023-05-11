Suryakumar Yadav has been in stunning form and he continues to lead Mumbai Indians' charge in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The 32-year-old has smashed three fifties in the last five games, including a whirlwind knock of 83 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-pressure chase on Tuesday. Amid Suryakumar's purple patch with the bat in IPL 2023, former India pacer Zaheer Khan has joked that oppositions may have to hold his bat from behind or hold his legs in order to stop him.

"They need to hold his bat from behind or hold his legs, he's been batting like that. There was a tough phase but when he found his rhythm, the good became even better. This will never be good news for the bowlers," Zaheer said on Jio Cinema.

Zaheer added that no field-placement can help the bowlers when Suryakumar is batting in full rhythm.

"The way he bats and the way he approaches it, no field placement can help them. Every time I see them play, it seems like the bowlers are trying to bowl outside the off-stump, pack the side with four players, and SKY is still hitting fours and you cannot stop this," he added.

During his knock against RCB, Suryakumar hit seven fours and six sixes at a humongous strike rate of 237.14 as MI chased down the target of 200 with 21 balls to spare.

His stunning 35-ball 83 and Nehal Wadhera's unbeaten 52 handed Mumbai Indians a comprehensive six-wicket win.

