The top names in Indian cricket have mostly been performing quite well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 so far. Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants hold the top two places in the league table while the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are placed fifth in the table. On Wednesday, CSK lost narrowly to Rajasthan Royals despite Dhoni's last over heroics where he hit two sixes. But ultimately, CSK fell short by three runs. On Thursday, in a video posted on social media, superstar actor Salman Khan can be seen revealing the name his 'favourite cricketer.'

In the video, Salman narrates a story to a group of kids. "From North a guy came to South as Chennai's captain," he says. When one of the kids says "MS Dhoni", the actor approves and says: "Dhoni, he is my favourite."

Salman Khan says his favourite player is MS Dhoni.



Salman Khan will be coming to Star Sports this weekend to entertain all the fans. #IPLonStar pic.twitter.com/6rjB9W3zw8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 13, 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) nearly pulled off a heroic victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Wednesday. It was the skipper MS Dhoni who remained unbeaten till the end, but needing 5 runs from the final ball to win the match, the 'Thala' couldn't dispatch the ball to the boundary. The result was Rajasthan claiming a 3-run victory. However, after the match, CSK coach Stephen Fleming broke worrying news, saying Dhoni is nursing a knee injury.

Dhoni looked in sublime touch as he executed some of his trademark sixes, especially against spinners. Dhoni scored 32 off just 17 balls with the help of one boundary and three sixes, forming a valuable partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 25 off 15 balls.

Sponsored by Vuukle

In the final over against Sandeep Sharma, needing 21 runs off the last 6 balls, Dhoni was able to hit two sixes in the over but Sandeep bounced back to seal a 3-run win for his side.

Speaking about Dhoni, Fleming revealed that the franchise skipper is nursing a knee injury, but was still able to do some phenomenal things in the middle.

"He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements. It's hindering him somewhat. His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts. He's a great player. We have never doubts over him. He's just amazing," Fleming said in the press conference.