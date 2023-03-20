Could the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season be MS Dhoni's last? At the age of 41, MS Dhoni isn't getting any younger, and beyond the T20 league, he doesn't play cricket at the professional level. When Ravindra Jadeja was given the Chennai Super Kings' captaincy last season, many thought it would be Dhoni's last campaign as a player with the franchise. But, Dhoni was given the team's baton again mid-season and in the IPL 2023, he is the team's designated skipper again. Dhoni's batting prowess isn't where it used to be, his former IPL teammate Shane Watson feels the 'Thala' can still go on to play a few more years.

Since Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019, rumours of him quitting IPL emerge every single year. The case this time is no different. However, Dhoni himself has not confirmed if he plans to stay on as a player at CSK or wants to draw curtains to his IPL career too.

"I heard that this is the last IPL of MS Dhoni but I don't think. MS Dhoni can continue to play for the next three to four years. He is still very fit and batting and wicket-keeping really well," Watson told ANI.

"His leadership is something that is as good as his game. His fitness and mind-reading of the game make him a good leader. His skills on the ground are awesome. He is one of the main reasons that CSK is successful," he further said.

Dhoni has been sweating it out in the nets, working hard to prepare himself for the forthcoming IPL campaign which gets underway on March 31.