Gujarat Titans had yet another memorable night as they defeated Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday. Playing at Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi, the defending champions restricted the Capitals at 162/8 and then chased down the target with six wickets and 11 balls remaining. In the brilliant victory, the main contribution was from batter Sai Sudharsan, who played an unbeaten knock of 62 off 48 balls and took GT to their second win of the season. The 21-year-old batter has been receiving a lot of praise for his knock and former India batter Sunil Gavaskar also did not shy away from praising him.

Speaking on Star Sports after Gujarat's victory, Gavaskar stated that Sudharsan was confident from the very first delivery he faced as smashed three sixes off Anrich Nortje.

"What you saw with Sai Sudharsan, even in the previous game, is confidence. Yes, he played a few games in the IPL last year. He got a few opportunities, he played a couple of good 30-plus innings. The other day also... the confidence with which he came into bat. From the first delivery, he looked as if he belonged there. Some players give you the impression that they are comfortable even at the highest level. He showed he is ready for the challenge. He was looking forward to the Nortje challenge. He realised he wouldn't be able to counter-attack Nortje with the speed that he was bowling," Gavaskar said.

"Later on when Nortje came for the second spell, he hit him for two sixes. Now that's smart cricket. Look, at this stage, I need to repair the innings, so he was watchful. In this format, a lot of times everybody thinks you have to go over the top. It tells you he is ready for bigger challenges. He has got to not think now that he has done it. He has got to say to himself that there are steps to be taken before he reaches the very top level. But he has got all the makings," he added.

Gavaskar further spoke about Sudharsan's temperament and stated that the young batter has the potential to become a top player soon.

"He is a top fielder as well, which is always a plus. It was his temperament that shone through. I have always believed that it's the temperament that separates the men from the boys. He has all the potential to become a top player soon," said Gavaskar.

After defeating Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in their first two matches, the Hardik Pandya-led side will be going up against Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match on April 9.