MS Dhoni's reputation as a finisher is well known. The Chennai Super Kings captain has over the years built a reputation for keeping an ice cool temperament in the face of pressure. He did it for the Indian cricket team and is still doing it for Chennai Super Kings. However, South African spinner Imran Tahir, who played for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a few years, picked AB de Villiers as a better finisher. De Villiers too was a force to reckon with during his playing days for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Tahir, who was commentating on Star Sports during the IPL 2023 game between CSK and RR on Thursday, was asked 'who is the better finisher between ABD and MSD?"

The former South African spinner had a clear choice. "It's a tough choice. In the modern game, I feel that there is no better player than ABD. Be it as a finisher or while building an innnings at the top of the batting order. He is the Best That I have ever seen. So, I will pick him over MSD," Tahir said.

Wherever MS Dhoni is playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 this time, the spectators seem to support him irrespective of whether it's Chennai Super Kings' home game or not. The 41-year-old legendary skipper has said that this is the 'last phase' of his career. According to several reports, this might be Dhoni's last IPL. He has already retired from international cricket. A few days ago at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, fans turned up in huge numbers to support Dhoni. In Jaipur on Thursday, in the CSK-Rajasthan Royals match, it was not different. RR skipper Sanju Samson, after winning the toss, commented on it.

"We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR's 200th game, feels great to be playing for 10 years. Would love to see some pink here today, but it's yellow and we know that the reason is (smiles). Boult misses out due to a niggle, Zampa is playing in his place," Sanju Samson said at the toss.