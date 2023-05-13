Mumbai Indians strengthened their IPL 2023 Playoffs qualification chances as they registered their seventh win of the season on Friday. The five-time champions defeated Gujarat Titans by 27 runs and took their points tally to 14 and secured the third position on the points table. Asked to bat first, MI posted a huge total of 218/5 in 20 overs after Suryakumar Yadav smashed 103* runs off 49 balls. Later, the defending champions were restricted to 191/8 despite a heroic knock of 79* off 32 balls from Rashid Khan. It was a very special moment for GT skipper Hardik Pandya as he was going against his former IPL team.

Ahead of the high-scoring action, Hardik was seen hugging MI owner Nita Ambani's son Akash. The picture soon went viral on the social media and left the fans utterly impressed.

Akash Ambani hugging Hardik Pandya ahead of the game. [Star] pic.twitter.com/GIhheaqCXX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2023

Notably, Hardik was an integral part of the MI squad from 2015-2021. Later, he was released from the squad ahead of the 2022 mega auctions and was drafted as the skipper of Gujarat Titans.

Invited to bat, MI scored 218 for five on the back of Suryakumar Yadav's stunning 103 not out off just 49 balls.

In reply, Gujarat could manage 191/8 with Rashid Khan top-scoring with a 32-ball 79 not out.

For Mumbai, 'Impact Player' Akash Madhwal took three wickets while spinners Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya snared two wickets each.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan and Vishnu Vinod chipped in with 31 and 30 respectively for Mumbai. `Rashid was the pick of GT bowlers with figures of 4/30.

(With PTI inputs)