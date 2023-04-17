Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday was a special one for the Tendulkar household. The reason being the youngest member of the Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, was making his debut in the premier T20 competition in the country. Since being first bought by the franchise in 2021, Arjun featured for MI for the first time in his career, following the footsteps of his father Sachin Tendulkar who played for the franchise from 2008 to 2010. They became the first father-son duo in the history of the IPL.

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin and Arjun's sister, was present at the Wankhede Stadium during the MI-KKR game. She even posted several images of Arjun' debut on her Instagram story. One of the posts read: "Happiest sister today!!! #24".

It was also an emotional moment for father Sachin who took to social media to pen a heartfelt post

"Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. (1/2)," first part of the tweet read.

"You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!," the ex-India opener added in the second part of his tweet.

Sachin played six IPL seasons, all for Mumbai Indians, where he has scored total 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.84. Sachin has 13 fifties and one hundred under his belt, hitting 29 sixes and 295 fours with the strike rate of 119.82. Sachin's best performance came in IPL 2010. He scored 618 runs in 15 matches at an average of 47.53 at a strike rate of 132.61. He scored five fifties that season and his best individual score was 89*. He won the 'Orange Cap' that season. MI finished as runners-up that season.

