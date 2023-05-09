Wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha became a talk of the town after he walked out on to field while wearing trousers in reverse during the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Saha, who played a blistering knock of 81 off 43 balls and helped his side reach a massive total of 227/2, also gave a moment of laughter to all the fans and players on the field. However, after the match ended in Gujarat's favour, Saha revealed the reason behind committing such a big 'fashion crime'.

Speaking to his fellow teammate Srikar Bharat, Saha revealed that he was having a needling session when was called-out on the field and is haste, he ending up wearing his trousers in reverse.

"I told the umpires that you are having the needling session, but they didn't allow me to keep", said Bharat.

"I was eating my food and the physio said I need to take my medicine too. So I had to wear my pants in a hurry and it was worn the other way around. After two overs I returned and you did a wonderful job", Saha replied.

Gujarat Titans' juggernaut continued in the Indian Premier League as the defending champions crushed Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs in Ahmedabad. This was their eighth win in 11 matches, taking their tally to 16 points and closer to the play-offs.

Chasing 228, LSG stroked their way to a strong 102 for one at the halfway mark but the wheels came off eventually, with GT tying down their batters with tight overs.

Despite Quinton de Kock's brilliant 70 in his first game this season and Kyle Mayers' brisk 48 at the top, LSG middle-order crumbled against a mountainous chase to concede the contest, finishing at 171 for seven in 20 overs.

(With PTI inputs)