Holders Gujarat Titans will take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat pulled off a fairytale title win in their debut season with Hardik Pandya leading the side to victory in front of a record crowd of almost 105,000 fans last year. CSK, on the other hand, had a campaign to forget last time out, finishing ninth in the table with just four wins from a possible 14. GT have managed to retain their core group of players from last season, whilst bolstering their squad with the additions of Kane Williamson, Josh Little and Odean Smith. Meanwhile, England Test captain Ben Stokes' arrival at CSK might boost the MS Dhoni-led side's title hopes this season.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match will be played on Friday, March 31.

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match will be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad match start?

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)