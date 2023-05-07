Gujarat Titans will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their next IPL 2023 match on Sunday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The defending champions are currently holding the top spot on the points table with seven wins out of 10 matches. GT will be coming to this clash after registering a comfortable victory by nine wickets over Rajasthan Royals. However, the Hardik Pandya-led side will be missing out on the services of their pacer Joshua Little, who has been called back to Ireland for a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

The Gujarat bowlers have lived up to their top billing. Led by veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and the wily Rashid Khan, they have rarely faltered this season. Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed has also been impactful in his debut season.

The batters, who had an off day against Delhi Capitals, came back with vengeance in the last game to decimate the 119-run target in 13.5 overs.

The aim will be to continue the good run in the business end of the tournament.

GT's Predicted XI against LSG: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma/Alzarri Joseph.

