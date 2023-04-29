After facing a defeat in a last-ball thriller in their previous encounter, Gujarat Titans are all set to settle their score against Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL 2023 match on Saturday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The defending champions will be coming to this clash after thrashing Mumbai Indians by 55 runs. Earlier, they also defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring thriller by 7 runs. The Hardik Pandya led-side is currently at the third spot on the points table with five wins out of seven matches. There are chances that GT might go ahead with the same Playing XI against KKR.

The Titans boast of a tempting bowling line-up in India pacer Mohammad Shami who along with Pandya have caused enough flutter in the powerplay.

Shami has made it look so easy with the subtle movement of his fingers around the seam at the delivery and he will relish the challenge when he returns to his 'home ground'.

Pandya too has been cranking up speed, something he showed while dismissing his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma with a 144kph delivery.

But the likes of Nitish Rana and in-form Rinku will face the biggest challenge when they are up against the GT spinners, led by the wily Rashid Khan, who has found a new ally in his countrymate Noor Ahmed.

Following the footsteps of Rashid, the 20-year-old left-arm spinner has been relentless especially in the middle overs.

It was on full display when they choked MI to 152 for 9 in their chase of 208 with Noor returning with figures of three for 37 that included the prized scalp of Suryakumar Yadav.

GT's Predicted XI against KKR:Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

(With PTI Inputs)