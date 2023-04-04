After starting their IPL 2023 campaign with a thumping win over Chennai Super Kings in the first match, defending champions Gujarat Titans are all set to take on Delhi Capitals, in their next clash on Tuesday in Delhi. During the season opener, the Hardik Pandya-led side faced a blow as their batter and New Zealand star Kane Williamson got ruled due to a knee injury. However, the team also has a bright side to look at as aggressive South Africa batter David Miller will be marking his return to the GT camp with this clash. It will be interesting to see whether he replaces Williamson in the Playing XI or not.

Williamson attempted to stop the ball from going over the boundary for a six during the match. He landed awkwardly on the ground and it was clear that he had ended up hurting himself while making that effort. He was forced off the field and Sai Sudarshan came in as the impact player.

During the first clash, CSK had posted a target of 179 after Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 92 off 50 balls. Rashid Khan was the pick among the bowlers for GT as he registered the figures of 2/26 in 4 overs. Later, GT chased down the target with balls to spare, courtesy of Shubman Gill's fiery knock of 63 off 36 balls. It was followed by quick cameos of Rashid Khan (10* off 3 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (15* off 14 balls) that GT secured a victory by five wickets.

Gill's opening partner Wriddhiman Saha showed he has still got it as he smashed a couple of sixes and as many fours in his 16-ball 25 that got the Titans going in the run chase.

Gill's best shot of the innings was the back foot punch off CSK's impact player Tushar Deshpande and he followed with a pick up shot over midwicket. Titans' impact player Sai Sudharsan, who was used in place of an injured Kane Williamson, contributed with 22 off 17 balls.

Sponsored by Vuukle

When Gill departed, Titans needed 41 off the last five overs but CSK managed to take the game down to the wire.

It needed a cameo from Rashid Khan (10 not out off 3) to settled the nerves in the Titans dressing room.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI against Delhi Capitals:Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammed Shami, Sai Sudarshan

With PTI inputs