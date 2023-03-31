After defying all odds to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their maiden season last year, Gujarat Titans look to kick off their title defense in style when they go up against the Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of IPL 2023. Captain Hardik Pandya led the team by example with his all-round performances last season. His form will be key once again, while in-form Shubman Gill's presence at the top of the order will be pivotal too. David Miller, who played a crucial role with the bat in the middle-order last season, will miss the opener due to international commitments. GT roped in Kane Williamson during the IPL auction and it will be interesting to see how many games he will have under his belt.

Here's what we think could be Gujarat Titans' playing XI for the IPL 2023 opener against CSK:

Shubman Gill: Fresh from scoring a double hunred for India recently, Shubman Gill will look to improve on the 483 runs he scored last season.

Matthew Wade: The veteran Australian stumper could get a nod in at the top of the order, especially when Wriddhiman Saha has not played many games since the conclusion of last season.

Kane Williamson: With the burden of captaincy not anymore on his shoulders, Williamson will look to adapt to a new role. He is likely to make his debut due to the absence of Miller, who will be in action for South Africa against the Netherlands.

Hardik Pandya: Captain fantastic Pandya is likely to drop one slot down the order to push Williamson up the order. He will occupy Miller's role for the time being and look to accelerate the innings.

Sai Sudarshan: The 21-year-old played five games last season and impressed everyone with his mature decision making. He scored 145 runs last season, averaging just over 36.

Rahul Tewatia: In Rahul Tewatia, GT have another power-hitter who can accelerate the innings as per the situation. He can also be handy customer with the ball.

Rashid Khan: One of the most dangerous bowlers in the T20 circuit, Rashid Khan will be motivated after leading Afghanistan to a series win over Pakistan last week. Not to forget his credentials as a power-hitter down the order.

Sai Kishore: Known for his bowling skills, Kishore was pretty handy with the bat last season. He played five matches and took six wickets. The management is likely to back him for the opener against CSK.

Alzarri Joseph: The lanky West Indian pacer took 13 wickets in the 12 games he played last season. He is likely to get a nod in the team, ahead of compatriot Odean Smith.

Mohammed Shami: The veteran pacer will spearhead GT's bowling once again this season. In 93 IPL matches so far, Shami has picked up 99 wickets. His form will be key for GT once again.

Yash Dayal: The 25-year-old will bolster GT's pace battery, having claimed 11 wickets last season. He is expected to keep his place in the team.