GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Eye Top Spot, Rajasthan Royals Aim To Maintain Dominance
GT vs RR Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson's teams square off with no. 1 spot in sight.
Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans© BCCI/Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score:Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, two teams with 6 points from 4 matches each, square off in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of victories. While the Royals had beaten the Chennai Super Kings in their last match, the Titans had emerged triumphant against Punjab Kings in a thriller. The team that wins the match tonight will go top of the points table. (LIVE Scorecard | IPL Points Table)
Here are Live Score and Updates of IPL 2023 match between GT and RR, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad:
- 17:18 (IST)GT vs RR Live: Head-to-headHistory is on Gujarat Titans' side as the team has won all three games against Rajasthan Royals so far, and that would certainly play on the minds of the Sanju Samson-led RR outfit at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Who can forget the Titans' seven-wicket victory in the IPL 2022 final in only their first year, with Hardik Pandya's side making it a one-sided contest, winning with 11 balls to spare.
- 17:12 (IST)GT vs RR Live: Gujarat Titans eye top spot!Gujarat Titans, coming off a tough away clash against Punjab Kings in Mohali, would be aiming to climb to the top of the table when they take on leaders Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
- 17:01 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome the live blog of match number 23 of IPL 2023. Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad tonight.
