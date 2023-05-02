Story ProgressBack to home
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Defending Champions' Test Awaits Delhi In Must-Win Clash
GT vs DC Live Score: IPL 2023 match between GT vs DC, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match, Catch all the live updates here
GT vs DC Live Updates: GT to face DC© BCCI
GT vs DC, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Gujarat Titans will be taking on Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The abject failure of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan has contributed significantly to Delhi Capitals' travails this season as they find themselves in a do-or-die situation with six losses from eight games. On the other hand, GT will be coming to this clash after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. This will be a must-win game for the Capitals. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)
Here are Live Updates of IPL 2023 match between GT and DC, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad:
- 16:07 (IST)GT vs DC, Live Score: Impressive Ishant SharmaOld horse Ishan Sharma has done his job in the three games he has been part of while Anrich Nortje will be looking for wickets in the coming games.
- 16:02 (IST)GT vs DC, Live Score: Priyam Garg's failureComing into the season as a replacement player, Priyam Garg has got a much needed opportunity and he only has himself to blame if he cannot make it count. Veteran Manish Pandey can also do better at number four.
- 16:01 (IST)GT vs DC, Live Score: Axar Patel key for DCDelhi have been guilty of losing too many wickets in the middle overs and they must address it going forward. Keeping the in-form Axar Patel for the death overs is understandable but considering his dream run with the bat over the past 12 months in international cricket, Warner could push him to number five if not higher.
- 15:59 (IST)GT vs DC, Live Score: Phil Salt's blistering performanceShaw's dismal run has given an opportunity to Phil Salt to open alongside David Warner. He was at his destructive best in the last game and team would need him to be consistent alongside Warner and number three Mitchell Marsh, who finally played to his potential against Sunrisers Hyderabad with an all-round performance.
- 15:58 (IST)GT vs DC, Live Score: Prithvi Shaw's dismal showThe abject failure of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan has contributed significantly to Delhi Capitals' travails this season as they find themselves in a do-or-die situation with six losses from eight games.
- 15:54 (IST)GT vs DC, Live Score: Must-win game for DCDelhi Capitals will probably need to win all of their remaining six games to make the IPL play-offs but considering the resources at their disposal, it looks highly unlikely.
- 15:52 (IST)GT vs DC, Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
