It was a memorable night for Mumbai Indians as they registered a 27-run victory over Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring IPL 2023 match on Friday. Asked to bat first, the five-time champions posted a whopping total of 218/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav's fiery century. Later, GT were restricted to 191/8, despite a quick 79-run knock from Rashid Khan. Apart from such a high-scoring action, another thing which grabbed a lot of eyeballs was Vijay Shankar's dismissal by spinner Piyush Chawla.

In the 7th over of Gujarat's chase, Vijay tried to tried to play a defensive shot on Chawla's delivery but the the ball dodged the bat and rattled up the off-stump. Vijay stood there in disbelief for a second and then gave a disappointing look as he had to depart for 29.

Invited to bat, MI scored 218 for five on the back of Suryakumar Yadav's stunning 103 not out off just 49 balls.

In reply, Gujarat could manage 191/8 with Rashid Khan top-scoring with a 32-ball 79 not out.

For Mumbai, 'Impact Player' Akash Madhwal took three wickets while spinners Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya snared two wickets each.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan and Vishnu Vinod chipped in with 31 and 30 respectively for Mumbai. `Rashid was the pick of GT bowlers with figures of 4/30.

(With PTI inputs)