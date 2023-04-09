Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is known for playing some blistering knocks not only for Team India but also in the IPL. The Kerala-based cricketer was appointed as the skipper of Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and smashed a century in his debut match as a captain. Later in 2022, he led his team to the final of the tournament for the first time since 2008. Over the years, Samson has played 140 matches in the cash-rich league and aggregated 3623 runs, laced with three centuries and 18 half-centuries.

Though Samson has not played for Team India since January, former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers believe that the 28-year-old batter has the potential to lead the national team in the future.

"Sanju Samson, we all know, is an incredible player, but what's his captaincy like? I think the first thing that comes to mind for me is his composure. Calm, relaxed kind of guy. He never seems to be fussed by anything, which is a very good sign as a captain. Strategically I think he's pretty sound. I think he can still improve and will still improve over time as he gets more experience and spends more time with someone like Jos Buttler, which is a fantastic asset for him to have in his ear all the time. He's got so much to learn there," AB de Villiers said on Jio Cinema.

"But I think he's got all the credentials to be a wonderful captain. Who knows, possibly even one day in a year or two or three's time, in one of the formats in the India team, he could very easily be the captain there, and I think it will do his cricket the world of good. If he can stay as captain for long periods of time, I think he's going to go places with it," he added.

Samson made his international debut in 2015 in a T20I against Zimbabwe. He then went on to play 17 matches in the shortest format and scored 301 runs with one half-centuries. Apart from this, he has played 11 ODIs and scored 330 runs.

Talking RR's IPL 2023 campaign, the Rajasthan-based team began their journey on a blistering note as they defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 72 runs. It was followed by a 5-run defeat against Punjab Kings in a last-over thriller.

The Samson-led side will now be squaring off against Chennai Super Kings on April 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.